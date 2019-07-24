Police Searching For Suspect After String Of Robberies
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police officers are searching for a fourth person in connection with two robberies that led to a chase and a shooting. Officers dispatched K9 units as well as their helicopter to search for the last suspect.
According to police, the first robbery happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday near 11th Street and Mingo when a man mowing his yard was robbed of $12 and his debit card.
A second robbery happened 45 minutes later in South Tulsa. According to police, photos gave them a good description of the suspect vehicle, which officers spotted near 11th Street and Yale.
After a short chase, police said the car crashed into a fence near 12th and Fulton. Officers said four people got out of the car and ran. Police said the suspects went into a man’s backyard, and the homeowner shot one person in the stomach, telling officers he felt threatened.
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment and a third person was taken into custody. Officers are looking for a fourth person, who they said may be a female.
One of the suspects was taken to a hospital while the other two remain in custody.
Police are questioning the homeowner about the shooting to determine if he broke any laws.
We will update this story as it develops...