Hit & Run In Mayes Co. Leaves Victim Severely Injured
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - The victim of a Mayes County hit and run is pleading for help to find the driver who put her in the hospital.
Tonya Johnson suffered several wounds, including 19 broken bones, fractured hips, and internal bleeding, after a driver hit her with a truck, then left her in the street.
“I'll be lucky if I walk again. My medical bills are just gaining up,” said Johnson, “That is my main thing is, I didn't understand why?”
The physical wounds are painful but Tonya said the flashbacks can be worse.
“I have really bad nightmares here and they are trying their best to keep it under control,” said Johnson.
Johnson said her fiancé was driving on Highway 82 July 13th, just south of Locus Grove when a truck came up behind them and hit the back of their car. They pulled off the road and said the truck did as well.
“When we pulled over the driver hit us,” said Johnson.
She said her fiancé got out of the car and tried to go up to the driver. Tonya said she jumped out to protect her fiancé and the truck came at her.
"They said he had no remorse at all just running over me and kept going,” said Johnson, “I was just trying to keep him from running over my fiance and killing him."
Tonya is out of ICU but the road ahead is daunting.
"There is a reason I am still here. You know?” said Johnson.
She said she wants the public's help finding the driver so she and her family can feel safe again.
"I want others to be aware that people like that are out there. It is just not fair,” said Johnson.
Deputies said they are looking for an early 2000s model dark gray, single cab Chevy truck.
If you see it, call the Mayes County Sheriffs Office.