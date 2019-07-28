News
Driver Crashes SUV Through Tulsa Home
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A family has been forced to move out after an SUV plowed into their house Sunday morning.
Tulsa Police say the driver was going too fast and failed to negotiate a curve on north Hartford avenue near 36th street north. The SUV clipped a church sign, took out a light pole and smashed a few curbs before hitting the house.
The homeowner says the SUV took out the home's power so they woke up to a loud noise and a dark house.
"The lights went off, we thought somebody hit the meter, we didn't know what happened." said homeowner Bishop Lewis
Officers arrested the driver for driving too fast as well as not having a license or insurance. The driver claims his breaks weren't working.