Hot And Muggy Weather Returns To Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - All good things must come to an end, right? Our several day stretch of below normal temperatures is ending as hot and muggy conditions return to Green Country to wrap up the weekend.
Higher dewpoints are surging back north into Oklahoma, and you’ll feel it during the midday and afternoon hours of our Sunday. We’ll see highs back in the 90s this afternoon, but that higher humidity will likely push heat index values back into the upper 90s to near 100 in many spots. We will have a steady south breeze to help the cause just a little bit
A few brief isolated showers are possible during the day, but the better chance of scattered storms arrives late overnight and continues into Monday along a very weak boundary. Scattered storms appear most likely for the Tulsa metro after midnight through sunrise Monday, with heavier storms pushing into southeastern Oklahoma during the day Monday. Severe weather is not expected, but a few strong storms could produce locally heavy rains and gusty winds.
Morning storms should clear out of Tulsa early enough Monday to allow us to heat back up into the 90s Monday afternoon, with heat indices again getting closer to 100. An additional isolated storm or two might flare back up late Monday afternoon along that weak boundary.
The heat and humidity will be holding pretty firm through the week, with highs back in the lower 90s Tuesday and the mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday. And with higher humidity in place, heat index values could again approach 100 later in the week. A slightly unsettled weather pattern may bring us additional slight chances for storms by late next week, but otherwise, it’s back to business as usual for the dog days of summer!
I hope you have a great Sunday, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!