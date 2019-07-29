News
Senior Safety And Lifestyle Fair Begins July 30th
Monday, July 29th 2019, 1:37 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The 2019 Senior Safety and Lifestyle Fair is set to open on Tuesday, July 30th at the Exchange Center Expo. Carol Carter with Life Senior Services joined us in the studio to show us what's in store for this year's event.
The Event will Include:
- Educational presentations throughout the day
- Emceed by KOTV - News On 6 anchor and crime reporter Lori Fullbright / News On 6
- News On 6 booth staffed with your favorite KOTV personalities
- Free document shredding
- Rx Take-Back
- More than 100 vendors
- Pets for adoption and Paw Pals therapy dogs
- Goodie bags for the first 500 people
- Bingo, entertainment, and door prizes