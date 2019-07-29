News
Driver On The Run, Passenger Arrested After Tulsa Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa-area law enforcement is still searching for a driver who led them on a chase Monday. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said they tried to make a traffic stop around 11:30 a.m., and the driver took off.
The vehicle crashed near 36th Street North and Osage Drive. Both men inside the car ran off.
TCSO, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Osage County deputies set up a perimeter and arrested the passenger. The driver has not yet been found.