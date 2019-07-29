Whataburger Destroyed By Tornado 2 Years Ago Back Open
TULSA, Oklahoma - Nearly two years after a tornado ripped through Tulsa, and destroyed a popular fast food spot, Whataburger is back open.
The new Whataburger is now the largest in Oklahoma, sitting on three acres with 75 parking spots.
"We didn't know, we slept through it. We got up the next morning and all these businesses were out," said Mary Bowles.
Mary Bowles remembers the tornado that ripped through Tulsa two years ago, hurting 30 people and damaging more than 150 businesses.
One of those destroyed was Whataburger.
"Clearly, the whole neighborhood was impacted by the tornado," said General Manager Justin Hall. "It's nice to see businesses return."
Doors to the new and improved restaurant opened at 3 p.m. Monday.
People were lining up and driving up, hungry and happy to have it back.
"Got a junior meal, my husband got a Whataburger meal, we can't wait to come home and eat it," Bowles said.
Hall said there are 75 parking spots and the restaurant holds 135 people, making it the largest in the state.
"Three acres of property," he said. "This is a massive, massive Whataburger."
145 people were trained and prepared for the busy launch.
Hall said he was thankful for everyone's patience.
"It's great to finally be open. Come in here, have your favorite food, and welcome home," he said.
The general manager said the larger space isn't just for bragging rights, it also serves a purpose as a busy spot along I-44.