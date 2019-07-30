Police Investigating After Catoosa Mother Was Shot At
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - Security cameras capture the moment two men open fire on a Green Country mother. The bullets barley missing several children who were playing in the front yard. Catoosa Police are asking for the community’s help identifying the men.
This conversation turns violent in a matter of seconds. One minute this Catoosa mom is in her front yard talking with two men. Soon she's running for her life.
“It infuriates me," Catoosa Police Officer Brent Colbert said. "We very well could've been working a homicide at that point over somebody getting mad over a Facebook relationship."
About a month ago, police said the victim met a man online who gave her a fake name and fake story. Once she found out who he was and that he was messaging her from behind bars, police said she ended the relationship.
Several weeks after the breakup, Catoosa Police say they responded to an attempted burglary at her home. A few weeks later, police say the victim was in Oklahoma City and was kidnapped at gunpoint.
"After a short struggle, they got away and called the Oklahoma City Police Department,” said Colbert.
Then, shortly after that, the victim came home from a day at the water park with her kids and things turned ugly again.
"You see a white Ford Edge drive by. They parked down the street. Two guys walked up. They walk up to the kids and say, ‘Hey can we speak with your mom?” said Colbert
When the victim turned her back someone started shooting. A bullet shattered her front door, barely missing her and the children.
"When someone is willing to shoot at kids, they are a danger to society,” said Colbert.
If you recognize the men in the video, call Catoosa Police.