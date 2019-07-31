Sapulpa Animal Shelter May Have To Euthanize Cats To Avoid Disease Spreading
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Several cats in a Sapulpa shelter are sick, and the disease is spreading.
There are still about 20 sick cats at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter tonight who are in need of foster homes. If they're not fostered, they will be euthanized Friday.
Paul Devers and his fiancee spent Wednesday afternoon in Sapulpa finding two new furry additions to their apartment.
"All these cats are really nice," Devers said. "I would like to adopt every one."
The Pryor couple said they were heartbroken seeing photos of several cats on the Sapulpa Furry Friends Facebook page, sick with an upper respiratory disease. Many of them were put inside the "Feline Isolation" room.
"They posted a picture on their Facebook and we fell in love with them," Devers said. "We knew we had to come."
"We're trying to medicate as fast as we can, but they're getting sick quicker than we can medicate," said Shelter Supervisor Mary Ruhl.
Sapulpa got a much needed new animal shelter a few weeks ago, but some of the sick cats were moved over and spread their kitty cold to many of the others.
"On Monday we were told they had over 35 sick cats they have to medicate, but they don't have enough staff to keep up with that," said Gayle Clanin with Sapulpa Furry Friends.
Clanin said many of the cats aren't spayed and neutered so they can only be fostered, not adopted.
"We're in desperate need of fosters to help get these guys out here to get them well quicker, and volunteers to help clean and get them medicated," Ruhl said.
Everyone wants to see the kitties get the help and love they need.
If you would like to help, you can apply to foster by emailing foster4sff@gmail.com
For information on volunteering and donating, click here.