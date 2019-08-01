Oklahoma Caring Van Providing Free Immunizations For Kids In Need
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Caring Vans will be providing free shots all month long to kids as they get ready to head back to school. The immunizations are required by state law for enrollment in schools or child care facilities.
Any child 6 weeks to 18 who is uninsured or is eligible for Medicaid can get the shots for free. Parents need to bring their child's current shot record.
"Our main focus is to help the parents get these kiddos ready to go back to school," said Amy Pulliam, manager of Oklahoma Caring Foundation.
The next caring van stop is Friday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WIC office near 71st and South Peoria. There will be other stops all month long across Green Country.
Get more information at the Oklahoma Caring Van website.