Video Surfaces Of Tulsa Man Shooting A Process Sever
TULSA, Oklahoma - New video shows the moment Christopher Barnett shot a process server on July 24, 2019.
Barnett is in jail for assault with a deadly weapon and threatening a violent act, but he claims the shooting was self-defense.
The video shows the unidentified process server walk up to Barnett's front door. There's no audio on the video, but it's clear there's a verbal back-and-forth between the two men.
At one point, the process server pulls out a set of papers before he sets off through Barnett's front lawn. When he turns around to speak again, that's when you see smoke as the gun fires, and the process server stumbles out of view.
News On 6 interviewed Barnett the day after the shooting, after he bonded out of jail. He told our reporter he shot the man, but said it was self-defense because he thought the process server was pulling out a weapon.
Tulsa Police confirmed at a court hearing that the process server was armed, but never utilized the gun.
Hours after News On 6's interview with Barnett, he was re-arrested for writing social media posts that threatened a mass shooting at the University of Tulsa.
Initially, the judge set Barnett's bond at $1 million, with requirements that he wear a GPS tracker and stay off social media, if he bonded out.
Prosecutors asked the judge to reconsider the bond amount, because they felt he was a threat to public safety. The judge ultimately agreed, saying in court documents that he "believes there is a clear acceleration of speech into action," meaning the judge fears Barnett could act on other threats he's made. To "ensure public safety," the judge ordered Barnett to be held without bond.
Barnett will be back in court August 5th to ask for a bond reduction, again.