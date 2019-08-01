Bixby Woman Accused Of Financial Exploitation Of Residents In Nursing Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Bixby woman is facing more than two dozen charges of financial exploitation from two different counties.
One of the affidavits said the suspect exploited almost $30 thousand from 21 different people in a Tulsa nursing and rehabilitation facility.
Employees said the victims in this case have waited a long time for charges to be filed. Some of the victims have passed away while they were waiting but leadership at the nursing home is hoping justice will come.
Between May and August of 2016 an affidavit said a business office manager for the Southern Hills Rehabilitation Center named Toni McAlister exploited 21 people out of almost thirty thousand dollars.
According to the affidavit, "the residents were vulnerable adults under the care of Southern Hills nursing facility due to needing assistance with their daily activities."
Leadership for Southern Hills said they are the ones who spotted the initial financial issues and then reported them to law enforcement. They said the victims and their families deserve justice. Some of them, have died waiting for it.
In a statement, the facility said they are deeply saddened by the alleged events. They said they are glad to have been able to discover, initiate, and assist the local authorities with the investigation and appreciate the dedication from law enforcement. They said they will continue to advocate for residents as well as all vulnerable adults.
An affidavit said McAlister would withhold funds [from patient's monthly Medicaid stipend] in a petty cash trust account until she could write checks and withdraw the money.
It said in other situations, she would arrange for cash to be brought back from the bank and delivered to her. Instead of the money going to the residents and spent on their personal items, the documents said McAlister kept the money for herself.
McAlister is also facing 6 charges of financial exploitation in Rogers County. Those were filed Wednesday along with a warrant for her arrest.