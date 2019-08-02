Wagoner County Deputy Arrests Two Accused Of Heroin Possession
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a deputy and his K9 found heroin in the SUV the two were driving.
Jeffrey Rees and Michaela Bassard were arrested after the deputy found bags full of used syringes.
“You could see residue on the spoons, where they were burning it,” Deputy Darren Watkins said.
With help from his K9, Bane, Watkins also found two syringes full of heroin, ready to be used.
Watkins said the suspects lied and told him they were from California. As it turns out, they are both from Muskogee and they are both facing previous drug charges, he said.
“Both had different stories of where they were going, where they were coming from, how long they’ve known each other,” Watkins said.
He pulled them over Friday the 26th near Southwest 20th on Highway 69, which he said is a common highway for drug trafficking.
“It’s a major highway that the cartel uses and everything, that a bunch of people use, because it goes pretty much everywhere. So from the border to wherever you wanna go,” Watkins said.
Right now there are three K9s with the sheriff’s department, and deputies are hoping to get another one sometime in the near future.