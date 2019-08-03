Muggy Weather And Scattered Saturday Showers For Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The steadiest and by far heaviest rains will continue to be focused west and southwest of Tulsa for our Saturday morning.
This includes areas like Pawnee, Bristow, Stillwater, Okemah, and potentially down to McAlester as well. A few strong storms are possible, but the biggest concern will be the potential for flash flooding as very heavy rains train over the same areas. Please drive carefully if you’re traveling west of Tulsa this morning!
Rain looks much less steady across the rest of eastern Oklahoma, including the Tulsa metro and further east. But the chance for off-and-on showers will continue for the rest of us this morning, with another flare-up of scattered showers expected this afternoon. Clouds and occasional rain will keep our temperatures below normal again today with highs mainly in the 80s! But it will feel warmer than that with light winds and a very muggy airmass in place.
Drier weather is expected Sunday, but the muggy air will be sticking around. We’ll see lows around 70 and highs around 90 on Sunday, but again it’ll feel hotter with that high humidity.
The typical early August heat will continue to build early this week, with sunnier skies and highs back into the lower 90s on Monday. We’ll likely climb into the mid-90s Tuesday, but a quick-moving system may provide a few folks with a couple cooling thunderstorms late in the day Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated on that! Some additional storms may also return late in the week, which would be welcome news as outside of any storms, we’ll likely be back in the upper 90s by late week.
I hope you have a great Saturday, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!