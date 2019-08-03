This includes areas like Pawnee, Bristow, Stillwater, Okemah, and potentially down to McAlester as well. A few strong storms are possible, but the biggest concern will be the potential for flash flooding as very heavy rains train over the same areas. Please drive carefully if you’re traveling west of Tulsa this morning!



Rain looks much less steady across the rest of eastern Oklahoma, including the Tulsa metro and further east. But the chance for off-and-on showers will continue for the rest of us this morning, with another flare-up of scattered showers expected this afternoon. Clouds and occasional rain will keep our temperatures below normal again today with highs mainly in the 80s! But it will feel warmer than that with light winds and a very muggy airmass in place.