'Everybody Always Comes Together': Family In Barnsdall Hit By Tornado For Second Time

Susan Love has lived in Barnsdall all her life, and after seeing the damage from last month’s tornado, she never wanted to see anything stronger. But now, she has.

The National Weather Service says the tornado that hit Barnsdall was an EF-4, and they were just hit by an EF-1 tornado on April 1st.

That one caused damage, but nothing compared to what they are dealing with Tuesday night.

“Everybody took it really serious,” said Love. “We’re all still a little shell-shocked from April 1st.”

Love says this second tornado did a lot more damage and was a lot more terrifying.

“It sounded like a train went right over the top of us,” said Love. “Ears were popping. Like painfully, just repeatedly. It felt like all the air came out of our cellar. It was a pressurized feeling. None of us had been through anything like that. We didn’t really feel that with the first one.”

Right after the storm had passed, her sons jumped into action to help save her daughter, who was trapped in her cellar with her family on the other side of town.

“They ran out during the storm, cut down a tree to get them out of their cellar because it had fallen on top of the cellar door,” said Love. “We stayed down for another 20 or 30 minutes before we came out. Our yard, it looks good now, but it was covered in tree limbs, it was covered in debris. From where, we don’t even know.”

She can now see a subdivision she couldn’t see before because so many trees are now down.

Lots of her neighbors’ things and parts of their houses and businesses are also on her lawn.

“Stuff that wasn’t ours was everywhere.,” said Love. “We had stairs, flooring, stuff that looked like it came from the plant. I don’t think we were ready for that one either.”

She feels lucky it wasn’t worse, and her heart goes out to the people who lost everything.

She has faith in her town and its people and believes they will come back stronger.

“We all get together and help our neighbors, and Barnsdall will push through it,” said Love. “We always do. That’s one good thing about living here is that everybody always comes together. And we’ll get it cleaned up and get it fixed.”

Love hopes people will help in any way they can, whether it’s donating food, clothes, or money.

She says people need all the help they can get and will for quite some time.