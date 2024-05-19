Silver Alert Canceled, 67-Year-Old Broken Arrow Woman Located Safe

Broken Arrow Police said Nancy Schafer, 67, was located safe by officers early Sunday morning. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

By: News On 6

UPDATE: Broken Arrow Police said Nancy Schafer, 67, was located safe by officers early Sunday morning.

The Silver Alert has been canceled.

A Silver Alert is in effect for 67-year-old Nancy Schafer, who was last seen in Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow Police said she was reported missing on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since May 14th.

She was last seen near 2400 E. Kenosha Street on May 13, police said.

Authorities say she's been diagnosed with heart failure and chronic kidney failure.

If you know her location, call 911.