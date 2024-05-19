Woman Killed, 2 Injured In Osage County Crash

A 68-year-old woman was killed in an Osage County crash that may have involved alcohol Saturday night, authorities say.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Melvillia Bingamon of Skiatook, died at the scene on County Road 2625 and State Highway 99 in Pawhuska.

Troopers said it happened just after 8 p.m. when two vehicles crashed after one ran a stop sign.

Bingamon was the passenger of a vehicle heading south on Highway 99 when another vehicle ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle Bringamon was in on the front driver's side, OHP says.

The 70-year-old driver with Bingamon was hospitalized in critical condition.

The 30-year-old driver of the other vehicle was also hospitalized in critical condition.

The OHP report said troopers smelled alcohol on the 30-year-old driver.

They said the cause of the crash was failure to stop at a stop sign.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.