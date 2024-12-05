2 Children Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Delaware County Were TPS Students, District Confirms

Tulsa Public Schools confirmed the two children killed in Delaware County in November were students at Bell Elementary.

News On 6

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said they found Alisia Pena and her 5 and 7-year-old children dead inside a car on Highway 85 near Ketchum.

Deputies said they had all been shot and believed it was a murder-suicide.

Investigators said the family is from Tulsa they are not sure why she and the kids were even in Delaware County, to begin with.

TPS said it is providing counseling and other mental health support to students.

The names of the children have not been released.

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after three people, including two children, were found dead inside a vehicle near Highway 85 and East 340 Road early Saturday.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bodies of Alisia Peña, 38, of Tulsa, and her two children, both under the age of 10.

Preliminary findings indicate that Peña shot the children before taking her own life. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the official cause and manner of death.

"At this time we are still trying to determine why she was in the area, there's no none known family or contacts of hers that are in the area.," said Cpt. Jackie Smithson, with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they plan to interview family members next week to determine why this happened.

No additional details are being released at this time.