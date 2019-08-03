News
State Representative Dean Davis Arrested For DUI
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - According to police reports, Tulsa and Wagoner Representative Dean Davis was arrested for a DUI on Friday night.
Tulsa Police say Davis was seen driving to the left of the center line and speeding. After being pulled over Davis submitted to a sobriety test during which officers say the observed several DUI indicators. Officers say Davis refused to take a breath test and told the officers to speak with their chief.
Davis was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence was taken to the Tulsa County Jail.