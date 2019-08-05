Bomb Squad Defuses Explosive Device Found Near Claremore
TIAWAH, Oklahoma - The Rogers County Sheriff's Office along with members of the Tulsa Police Bomb squad went into action Monday after someone reported an explosive device near Claremore.
The two law enforcement agencies have made that device safe.
The Sheriff's Office says a Tiawah man found found an explosive device in his driveway. It was a yellow flashlight with blue tape over it. We're told he carried it down the road to his sister's home and called the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office got on scene and called the Tulsa Police Bomb Squad. It was determined that the device was a type of explosive. The yellow flashlight was packed with black powder and a fuse stuck into the top of it.
Members of the bomb squad were able to take the device apart.
The incident has been reported to the ATF is is under investigation as authorities work to find out how the device got to the man's driveway and why.