President Trump To Visit Locations Of Mass Shootings
President Trump is traveling to meet with victims and first responders and will speak with those grieving from this weekend's shootings that killed more than 30 people in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
But some in both cities are questioning the visit.
Dayton Mayor, Nan Whaley, says the president's recent remarks have fallen short in addressing gun safety issues.
"His rhetoric has been painful for many in our community, and I think people should stand up and say they're not happy if they're not happy that he's coming" said Whaley.
Tuesday, protesters gathered outside the White House and called on the senate to pass stricter gun laws, in particular HR8.
It would require background checks on just about all gun sales.
The legislation passed the House with bipartisan support back in February.
Dozens also protested outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home and outside his office at the federal building demanding that the leader address gun control.
But the White House says during President Trump's visits Wednesday, he will focus on the survivors, victims' families, and first responders.