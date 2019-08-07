International chef and food blogger Shannon Smith of Beads and Basil shows up how to make a tasty summer salad. 

Ingredients:

Cheese layer:

  • 8 ounces ricotta
  • 8 ounces whole fat yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons za’atar (can substitute oregano and sesame seeds)


Tomato salad:

  • 1 cup tomatoes, seeded, finely chopped
  • 1 cup cucumbers, peeled with seeds removed, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped
  • 1 mild green chile, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup good olive oil

Arugula topping:

  • 4 cups baby arugula, finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoon good olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon ground sumac (optional)

Directions: 

  1. Pour off any liquid in the ricotta and yogurt containers. In a medium bowl, combine the cheese layer ingredients together in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Set aside.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine all tomato salad ingredients and gently mix. Taste to see if more salt is needed.
  3. In a medium bowl, combine arugula, salt and olive oil; toss.
  4. On 4 salad plates, assemble the salad. Place a layer of cheese mixture in middle of each plate; top with layer of tomato salad, and place arugula mixture on the very top. Sprinkle with sumac, if using. Serve immediately.