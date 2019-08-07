Tulsa Woman & Her Kids Shot At After Argument At Dispensary
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who they said shot into a moving car that had children inside.
They said the men are considered dangerous.
"If they've done it once, there's potential they will do it again," Deputy Justin Green said.
Green said on July 29th, a woman flagged down a deputy and said two men shot into the back of her car where her children were sitting. The kids ranged in age from eight months old to 14.
"It could have hit any of the people in the car, even those children, who obviously were innocent in this case," Green said. "Anyone could have lost a life. We're very fortunate no one was injured."
The woman told the deputy her friend got into an argument with two men at 918 Buds, a dispensary near 74th Street North and Peoria.
When she left the business, she said the men followed them in a white Nissan. After they exchanged words on the road, deputies said that's when someone pulled out at a gun and started shooting.
"When someone's firing a gun, it doesn't only put the people in the car in danger," Green explained. "That bullet could have went through the window, through the car, and hit someone outside that car."
Fortunately, deputies said there were no reported injuries.
The mother involved desperately wants the men caught and brought to justice. In an email to News On 6, she said her friend has gone silent, and won't give up the names of the men who put her childrens' lives in danger.
If you recognize the two men in the photo or the white Nissan they were driving, call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.