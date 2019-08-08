Vandals Hit Collinsville Fairgrounds 2 Weeks Before Fair
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - The organizers of Collinsville's Tri-County Fair are at a loss for words after vandals trashed the fairgrounds just two weeks before the event is set to take place.
Board member Sandy Phelps has volunteered for the Tri-County Fair for more than a decade, but said she's never seen anything like this.
"I just can't imagine somebody doing something like that," she said.
She said the president was mowing the grounds when he noticed something was off. He called Phelps, who came to see the damage for herself. Phelps said they don't know who did it or when it happened, but they're left with two destroyed bathrooms and unusable bleachers.
"I thought, 'Oh my stars, how are we going to have this ready for the fair?'" she said.
Phelps says they may never find out why someone tried to lower the curtain on this longstanding tradition, but after 73 consecutive years of hosting this event, she promised they'll be ready for year 74.
"Yeah, we're going to do it," she said. "We will do it."
"It just irritates me that they would mess up the community like this," she continued. "This is part of the community."
The Tri-County Fair is scheduled to take place Aug. 22-24.
The organizers are having a "work day" on Aug. 18, and Phelps said they can use all the help they can get.
For more information, visit the Collinsville Tri-County Fair's Facebook page.