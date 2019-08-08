News
Court Records Reveal More About Death Of Man Left In Pittsburg Co. Cemetery
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - Court records are giving us new information on the investigation into a murder in Pittsburg County. Jimmy Nace, Matt Vermillion and Tyler Morgan are all charged with the murder of Bobby Joe Dalpaos Jr.
Court records reveal Morgan, who is the victim's stepson, confessed to investigators that he and the other two men were involved in the murder. The documents say Morgan told detectives Nace and Dalpaos got into a fight, and that's when Dalpaos was killed.
Investigators said Morgan also admitted the three suspects took Dalpaos Jr.'s body to a cemetery, dropped a cement block on the body and then set him on fire.