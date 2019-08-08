Tulsa Gas Company Donates Van To Morton Health Services
TULSA, Oklahoma - A shiny new passenger van is filling a huge need for the community and for Morton Health Services.
The organization has a new compressed natural gas passenger van donated by One Gas.
Morton CEO Susan Savage said the bus will help them complete 500 new rides per month to their various clinics and for social services.
"We want the community to be healthy. Removing barriers for healthy citizens means access and access means transportation," said Savage.
Morton provides discounted primary health care to under-served communities.
So as a way to give back, One Gas stepped in to help.
"The One Gas foundation tries to reach out to the community and find those organizations that are trying to spark and impact even more people,” said Jason Ketchum, a Vice President with One Gas.
As part of the donation, One Gas also installed fueling pump stations, which will help the organization save money.
"That's going to help this organization meet a lot of their mission but also keep their operating costs down," said Ketchum.
Savage said it will also allow them to help more people in the community.
