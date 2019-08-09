The elevated frontal zone remains across north central to southeastern OK this morning with scattered showers and storms developing in these areas. Precipitable water values are very high and this means showers and storms will be very efficient rainfall producers that could result in heavy rainfall falling quickly in some areas. The potential for some training of cells will remain and a flash flood watch remains for part, but not all of Eastern OK through the morning hours. This activity will keep the temps in the 70s this morning and rebounding into the 80s across eastern OK by the afternoon and lower 90s across southern OK.