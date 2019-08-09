Scattered Showers And Heat Advisories Continue In Eastern Oklahoma
The elevated frontal zone remains across north central to southeastern OK this morning with scattered showers and storms developing in these areas. Precipitable water values are very high and this means showers and storms will be very efficient rainfall producers that could result in heavy rainfall falling quickly in some areas. The potential for some training of cells will remain and a flash flood watch remains for part, but not all of Eastern OK through the morning hours. This activity will keep the temps in the 70s this morning and rebounding into the 80s across eastern OK by the afternoon and lower 90s across southern OK.
Heat advisories are underway for southcentral and part of southern OK today, but not for northeastern OK and the metro. Unfortunately, the heat and humidity will combine to produce high heat stress levels this weekend with additional heat advisories or heat warnings required for a large portion of the state. Our next front will arrive Tuesday with a few storms followed by another modest short-term reduction in heat.
The morning to midday coverage may not be for all locations, and some locations may still remain dry for the day, while others will experience the moderate to heavy rainfall. The Tulsa metro is included in the flash flood watch for the morning hours and will have a few rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall this morning.
This weekend, our heat index values will reach 105 to 112 with some of the highest numbers of the summer season to date. The temperatures west of I-35 this past week have been in the upper 90s to 100 or so, and these readings will migrate eastward Sunday into Monday, bringing the metro our first official 100 degree day(s) of the summer before another front knocks the temps down Wednesday.
Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a great day!
Alan Crone