Bristow Public Schools Adds New Security Systems
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - Students in Bristow head back to school on Monday, and should be safer than ever. District leaders said they spent the last two months installing new security systems in every building.
"We feel safe here in our community, but we want to make sure we don't have one or two unfortunate things," Assistant Safety Director Lawrence Seachris said.
Seachris said their new visitor verification system is called School Safe I.D.
"Any visitors that we have check in to these vestibules, they'll use a state-issued I.D.," he said.
After you scan your I.D., the system automatically checks a national database for sex offenders. If and only when you're cleared, the double doors to the school will unlock.
"It ensures that we know who's coming in and out of our building to ensure all our students are safe," Seachris said.
Seachris admitted the system takes a little more time than a sign-in sheet, but after the first time, he said you can add your visitor pass to your phone and skip the checkpoint next time.
"It takes a little more time the first time, but after that, it gets better," he said. "And it's worth the time because it ensures safety."
Seachris said in a time where there is so much fear surrounding school safety, the extra few minutes are worth it to the district, and to parents, if it means stopping someone who isn't welcome.
"If we can do anything we can to ensure that everybody's safe, any extra measure is welcome," he said.
As another safety measure, Seachris said the district asking parents and students to download an app called "Stop It" that allows them to anonymously report anything they see that's suspicious.