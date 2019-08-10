Hot And Very Muggy Weekend Ahead For Green Country
Time to crank up the A/C! Some nasty heat and humidity return this weekend to eastern Oklahoma.
A few isolated showers are possible for our Saturday, but outside of the few lucky folks that see those, we’ll all turn hot and very muggy today. We’ll see highs well back into the 90s this afternoon. But tack on that oppressive humidity and heat index values will be dangerously high near 110 degrees, with very little of a cooling breeze. Please take it easy with your outdoor activities!
Scattered showers and storms will build across Kansas later this evening and tonight, and the remnants of this activity could impact southeast Kansas and far northeast Oklahoma early Sunday morning. Once again that should dissipate fairly quickly by mid-morning, and we’ll be back to hot and very muggy weather Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values over 110 degrees. Yikes!
That oppressive heat and humidity will stick around to start the week. Afternoon highs may reach 100 degrees on Monday, and again those heat index values may exceed 110 degrees as very humid air remains in place.
Fortunately, another boundary arrives on Tuesday to bring some slight relief from the heat and humidity along with a few scattered storms. Highs should drop back to more manageable low 90s by Wednesday and Thursday, with a bit lower humidity as well.
