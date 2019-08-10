Time to crank up the A/C! Some nasty heat and humidity return this weekend to eastern Oklahoma.



A few isolated showers are possible for our Saturday, but outside of the few lucky folks that see those, we’ll all turn hot and very muggy today. We’ll see highs well back into the 90s this afternoon. But tack on that oppressive humidity and heat index values will be dangerously high near 110 degrees, with very little of a cooling breeze. Please take it easy with your outdoor activities!