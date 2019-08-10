News
Jeffrey Epstein Has Died In Jail From An Apparent Suicide
Saturday, August 10th 2019, 8:56 AM CDT
NEW YORK CITY, New York - Financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges, has died from an apparent suicide, CBS News has confirmed.
Federal prosecutors in New York alleged he abused dozens of underage girls as young as 14. Epstein, 66, was charged last month with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking with underage females. He pleaded not guilty.
This is a developing story and will be updated.