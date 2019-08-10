News
Tulsa 'Give-and-Grab' Event Aims To Help New Teachers Prepare For School Year
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some teachers are still working on getting their classrooms stocked up and decorated for the new school year but for some, it can be an expensive step.
With that in mind, the Tulsa Classroom Teacher’s Association is organizing a Give-and-Grab event for new teachers to the district.
They say the event is like a garage sale where new teachers can stock on supplies and decorations for the classroom. They will also have a food pantry for new teachers because many starting at TPS won’t receive their first paycheck until September.
The event is happening at the TCTA Office across from the TPS administration building at 3936 E 31st St. Tulsa, OK, 74135.