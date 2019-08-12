News
U.S. And Japanese Students Unite For International Space Camp
PHOENIX, Arizona - Students from the U.S. and Japan are in Arizona right now learning about the habitat of Mars.
Southern Arizona University and Japan's Kyoto University are partnering for the international space camp. The project takes place in a facility called "Biosphere Two" in the Arizona desert.
Professors from both schools say they're preparing future leaders for humankind's eventual trip to Mars.
"My favorite part has been talking to astronauts, but also doing the research in some of these biomes," said sophomore Daniel McConville.
The 6-day international camp wraps up this week.