13-Year-Old Girl's Leg Braces Stolen While Family Traveled Through Oklahoma
McALESTER, Oklahoma - A little girl is missing the leg braces she needs to walk after her suitcase was stolen in McAlester over the weekend while her family was staying at a hotel.
She's back in Missouri, and her father tells us she now has to use a wheelchair.
Abe Medaris and his family are back home in St. Louis Sunday night but missing something very important.
"After walking out, it was like getting punched in the stomach," said Abe Medaris, father.
Someone broke into their car-top carrier while staying in a hotel in McAlester overnight, stealing leg braces 13-year-old Chava desperately needs. Chava has spina bifida and needs the braces to walk.
"These are a thousands of dollars, and they take weeks and months to make and receive," Medaris.
Medaris says they decided to stop at the hotel while driving back from Texas when the crime happened.
"I just couldn't believe someone could do that right in front of a reputable - right by the highway, well lit, we were just shocked," he said.
And to make matters worse - Chava is now confined to wheelchair and is supposed to start school Monday.
"The goal was that she was going to have her braces so she could walk at school and receive physical therapy, and that's all out the window. She's just going to be in a wheelchair until we find a way to replace them," said father Abe Medaris.
McAlester Police are now investigating the theft. And they say other cars were also targeted as well.