"After walking out, it was like getting punched in the stomach," said Abe Medaris, father.



Someone broke into their car-top carrier while staying in a hotel in McAlester overnight, stealing leg braces 13-year-old Chava desperately needs. Chava has spina bifida and needs the braces to walk.



"These are a thousands of dollars, and they take weeks and months to make and receive," Medaris.



Medaris says they decided to stop at the hotel while driving back from Texas when the crime happened.



"I just couldn't believe someone could do that right in front of a reputable - right by the highway, well lit, we were just shocked," he said.



And to make matters worse - Chava is now confined to wheelchair and is supposed to start school Monday.