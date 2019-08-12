News
Okmulgee Deputies Searching For Person Of Interest In Henryetta Shooting
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a person of interest in a Henryetta shooting that happened over the weekend.
Deputies want to speak with Justin Ty Strunk of Okemah, Oklahoma. The Sheriff's Office says Strunk is considered armed and dangerous.
Strunk is also wanted on charges of shooting with intent to kill and feloniously pointing a firearm in an unrelated shooting incident in July.
Anyone with information on Strunk is asked to call the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office at 918-756-4311.