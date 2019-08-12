News
Oklahoma City Thunder Announces 2019-20 Schedule
Monday, August 12th 2019, 2:42 PM CDT
Updated:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has announced its 2019-20 regular season schedule.
The 2019 preseason schedule officially kicks off October 8, where the Thunder will take on the Dallas Mavericks at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
There will be four preseason games before the start of the regular season on October 23.
Oklahoma City will play an away game against the Utah Jazz for the start of the 2019 regular season.
See the entire 2019-20 schedule below:
Single-game tickets for all Thunder games at Chesapeake Energy Arena will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.