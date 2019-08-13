News
Oklahoma Lawmaker Files Petition To Overturn 'Constitutional Carry'
Tuesday, August 13th 2019, 12:42 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma Lawmaker says he wants to overturn the state's "constitutional carry" law.
Democrat Representative Jason Lowe has filed a petition calling for a public vote on the law allowing Oklahomans to carry firearms without training or a permit.
60,000 signatures are needed by the end of the August to get the issue on the ballot next year. The law takes effect on November 1st.
The Oklahoma Republican Party says it "stands ready to defend every Oklahoman's right to bear arms and we stand firmly against the far-left agenda."
