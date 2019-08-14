French Hen Bistro And Wine Bar Announces Move To New Downtown Tulsa Location
TULSA, Oklahoma - The French Hen Bistro and Wine Bar announced it will be moving into the new Vast Bank building in downtown Tulsa.
The restaurant has been at its current south Tulsa location for 40 years.
According to a press release, the new location will have a private dining area and, for larger parties, the Vast Bank’s rooftop Rendezvous Room will have the option of service from the French Hen.
Kathy Bondy, owner of the French Hen Bistro and Wine Bar, said "We have had a wonderful experience in south Tulsa and have gained a devoted following of regulars whom I know all by name" and “I look forward to welcoming them to our beautiful new space while embracing this opportunity to introduce the French Hen experience to a new generation of Tulsans.”
Vast Bank also announced that the Hummingbird Coffee + Bar will open their first location in the building along with two new concepts from In The Raw—a grab and go sushi concept and an upscale rooftop concept.
The new Vast Bank building is set to be completed in December 2019.
A press release states that Other tenants in the building include BKD CPAs and Advisors and Casillas Petroleum.
KKT Architects designed the building and it was developed by the Ross Group.