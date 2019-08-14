News
SUV Crashes Into Muskogee Building
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - A woman crashed her SUV into a building in Muskogee Wednesday morning, August 14. Emergency crews responded to the University Heights Center around 7:50 a.m.
Police said the driver wasn't hurt. It's not clear how she lost control over her vehicle, but police said it is a brand new SUV.
There is no structural damage to the medical center which is located near the Shawnee Bypass and Highway 69.
There was damage to the outside of the building.