Tulsa Public Schools Celebrates Opening John Hope Franklin Elementary
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools is celebrating its newest re-named school. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday, Aug. 14 for John Hope Franklin Elementary.
The name took effect last month for the combined Gilcrease and Bunche School. The new school is located in the Bunche building near 56th Street North and MLK Boulevard and will serve students from pre-k through fifth grade.
The name honors the Tulsa author and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.
John Hope Franklin's son says his father would be proud.
"He will be very pleased. Because we will have to inspire our young people, and when you choose a name of a school the students have to learn who the person is and why it was named them," said John Whittington Franklin.
The first day of classes is next Wednesday.