Tulsa Police: Suspected Burglar Shot By Church Member
Thursday, August 15th 2019, 4:33 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a church member shot a suspected burglar near Pine and Sheridan.
Police have half the parking lot at church of Christ taped off.
Officers say this church has been burglarized several times for copper in the past two weeks.
Police were called out for a possible burglary overnight Thursday, but didn't find anything at the time.
Some church members stayed overnight to keep an eye on the church and sometime around 4 a.m. Thursday morning they heard someone on the roof.
The church members came outside to confront the man and then shots were fired.
Police say the suspected burglar was shot in stomach.
they say he was talking to police and was transported to hospital.