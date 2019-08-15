News
Tulsa Celebrity Club Restaurant Has New Owner
TULSA, Oklahoma - A beloved Tulsa restaurant has a new owner after 50-plus years of being managed by the founder. 3 Sirens Restaurant Group has just bought the iconic Celebrity Club located at 31st and Yale.
The group owns Bird and Bottle and Bramble restaurants in Tulsa.
Don't worry, your Ceaser salad isn't going anywhere. The 3 Sirens owner said she will not make major changes to the restaurant.
Instead, she wants to "breathe a little bit of freshness to an already beloved space."