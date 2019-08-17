Owasso Police Increase Patrols After Online Threats
Rumors of threats against shopping centers in the area that are circulating on social media have police in some communities stepping up patrols.
Owasso police said the threats are not credible and they want shoppers to know they are safe.
Although police say there's no reason to be alarmed, they are increasing their presence around shops.
Authorities said a thorough investigation led them to the source of the online threats.
They're boosting patrols around shopping districts in what they say is an abundance of caution.
"I think it's good that Owasso is being proactive about it, there's a lot of stories being shared with misinformation on Facebook that aren't credible," Meghan Stroman said.
Stroman came down from Nowata to shop here today at Kohl's, Walmart and JCPenney's.
She said she noticed the officers parked outside.
"I think it's good to have that extra police presence around, it makes you feel safer," Stroman said.
The Walmarts’ in town have also hired off-duty officers to act as security on the inside. These are measures taken here after the shootings at busy areas in El Paso and Dayton.
"I think it's a good thing, with what happened down South, I think it's great that they were up there keeping an eye on everything and I hope they continue to do that," Viejo said.
Peter Viejo said he's been living here for 27 years, and said Owasso Police are doing a great job.
"I'd rather have them here than not if anything happened," Viejo said.