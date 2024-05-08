Volunteers Help Those In Need In Barnsdall

Dozens of people are in Barnsdall to clean up and assist with whatever is needed. From bringing donations to cooking food, it’s a true display of helping people in need.

Mayor Johnny Kelley says he’s thankful for the volunteers, but it’s important that it’s organized so that not everyone goes to the same place and everyone who needs help can get it.

“This is such a good town. It’s a good community, it’s full of good people. I wouldn’t live anywhere else,” he said.

Volunteers packed Lighthouse Family Worship Center, looking for ways to help.

“We’re just grateful to everyone, we just see the Lord’s hand, we’re just overwhelmed with how great everyone has come together,” said Kathy Gott.

Groups like Mercy Chef’s are preparing food to send out to the neighborhoods and to feed volunteers, too.

“It’s been hopeful seeing our communities come together the way that they have. It’s a good thing to see,” said Alexis Martin.

Alexis Martin saw the group needed help, so she decided to join.

She’s from Pawhuska and says in Osage County, this is just what you do.

“It’s great to know that when things really hit the fan that we’re going to come together and take care of each other,” she said.

Other people like DJ Gall and his friends packed up their grills and hit the road.

They’re serving burgers and hot dogs to anyone who needs one.

“Cause if I was hurt, I would want help,” he said.

DJ says he likes to live his life by just being a friend to everyone, so that’s exactly what he’s trying to do in Barnsdall.

“The town is hurting, so the least we can do is cook lunch, serve drinks, Gatorade and waters to everybody.”

Kelley says city hall will be the command post for volunteers.