News
Watermelon Agua Fresca & Nut-Free Energy Bites
Tuesday, August 20th 2019, 2:39 PM CDT
Updated:
Watermelon Agua Fresca
August is prime time for watermelon in Oklahoma. Enjoy the sweetest Triple S melons in a refreshing drink. Natalie Mikles with Made In Oklahoma shows us how.
Serves: Makes 8-12 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 medium Triple S Farms seedless watermelon
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 2-3 tablespoon Andrew’s Honey Bees Pure Honey
- Ice cubes, for serving
Directions:
- Cut watermelon in half and remove the meat from the center. Cut into 2-inch pieces.
- In a blender, combine half of the watermelon and 1 cup cold water, and blend until smooth. Pour through a strainer into a pitcher; discard solids. Repeat with remaining watermelon and 1 cup cold water. You should have about 8-12 cups juice.
- Stir in lime juice and honey, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve well chilled over ice.
Nut-Free Energy Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1/4 cup ground flax meal
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch of sea salt
- 1 cup mini chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup sunflower seed butter
- 1/4 cup Andrew’s Honey Bees Raw Honey
- 1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla
Directions:
- In a medium-size bowl, stir together oats, flax, cinnamon and salt. Stir in chocolate chips.
- Add sunflower seed butter, honey and vanilla. Using clean hands or a spoon, mix until ingredients are combined. If batter seems dry, add more honey.
- Form into 1-inch balls, then place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Place in freezer for 20 minutes or until firm, then store in the refrigerator or freezer.
Note: These are perfect for tucking into a lunchbox. If placed in the lunchbox frozen, they will thaw before lunch time.