Watermelon Agua Fresca

August is prime time for watermelon in Oklahoma. Enjoy the sweetest Triple S melons in a refreshing drink. Natalie Mikles with Made In Oklahoma shows us how.

Serves: Makes 8-12 cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium Triple S Farms seedless watermelon
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 2-3 tablespoon Andrew’s Honey Bees Pure Honey
  • Ice cubes, for serving

Directions:

  1. Cut watermelon in half and remove the meat from the center. Cut into 2-inch pieces.
  2. In a blender, combine half of the watermelon and 1 cup cold water, and blend until smooth. Pour through a strainer into a pitcher; discard solids. Repeat with remaining watermelon and 1 cup cold water. You should have about 8-12 cups juice.
  3. Stir in lime juice and honey, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve well chilled over ice.


Nut-Free Energy Bites

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1/4 cup ground flax meal
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 1 cup mini chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup sunflower seed butter
  • 1/4 cup Andrew’s Honey Bees Raw Honey
  • 1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla

Directions:

  1. In a medium-size bowl, stir together oats, flax, cinnamon and salt. Stir in chocolate chips.
  2. Add sunflower seed butter, honey and vanilla. Using clean hands or a spoon, mix until ingredients are combined. If batter seems dry, add more honey.
  3. Form into 1-inch balls, then place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Place in freezer for 20 minutes or until firm, then store in the refrigerator or freezer.

Note: These are perfect for tucking into a lunchbox. If placed in the lunchbox frozen, they will thaw before lunch time.

 