Nonprofit Working With Local Artists To Design Mural In East Tulsa

A team of artists will work together to highlight the cultural diversity of the community. The goal is to place the project near an underpass and median wall near the intersection of 21st and Highway 169.

By: News On 6

-

A local nonprofit is creating a new public art project to highlight one of the most culturally diverse areas in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Global District is working to bring more attention to the East Tulsa community. The nonprofit plans to work with local artists to design a mural in that community.

A team of artists will work together to highlight the cultural diversity of the community.

The goal is to place the project near an underpass and median wall near the intersection of 21st and Highway 169.

Tulsa’s Global District received a $40,000 grant from Partner Tulsa’s Community impact program and GKFF’s Neighborhood Initiatives.

"The whole idea is how to build civic pride and community engagement through public art. Just understanding public art can be so important to building a thriving community, and it can spur economic development and it can deter crime vandalism; all those sort of things," said Luisa Krug, Tulsa Global District Executive Director.

Artists will be going out into the community to speak with residents to help them decide what reflective artwork they want to see placed in East Tulsa. The goal is to have the mural created this Fall.