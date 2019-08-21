News
Woman Recovering After Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a stabbing at a local apartment complex.
Officers said they got a call around 11 p.m. Tuesday night about a stabbing at the Red Fox Apartments near 16th and Memorial.
When they arrived, they couldn't find anything.
Police said a woman later showed up at the hospital with stab wounds.
Officers are now interviewing her to try and get more information about what happened.
The woman is expected to be OK.