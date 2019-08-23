More Rounds Of Storms Expected In Eastern Oklahoma This Weekend
TULSA, Oklahoma - More rounds of storms are on the way to Green Country, with some weekend impacts expected.
Off-and-on scattered showers and storms will be possible both in the morning hours and the afternoon hours Saturday. Some of us will miss out on these, but once again some could be locally heavy so just keep an eye out during your Saturday outdoor plans. Temperatures will again be below normal on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s!
The threat for severe storms is increasing by Sunday morning. A larger complex of storms looks to take shape in Kansas, likely diving south across eastern Oklahoma Sunday morning into the midday hours.
Damaging straight-line winds will be a higher threat on Sunday, and flash flooding will also be a concern as some very heavy rains are again possible. Storms should generally decrease in coverage and intensity by Sunday afternoon.
Storm chances look to briefly diminish by late Sunday, with much hotter conditions returning on Monday. But, a cold front looks to knock our temperatures back below normal by Tuesday and Wednesday!
Keep our free weather app handy to keep track of radar and to get the latest storm alerts!