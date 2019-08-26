Preliminary Hearing Set For Tulsa Man Accused Of Shooting Process Server
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man accused of shooting a process server and threatening a mass shooting at The University of Tulsa is set to go before a judge.
Christopher Barnett is in the Tulsa County jail where's he's been held without bond for the past month.
Monday, a preliminary hearing is set for Barnett. He is accused of shooting a process server in his yard.
Video shows the moments when the server walked up to Barnett's front door, then walks away, turns around in the lawn and that is when you see smoke from the gun fire, and the process server stumbles out of view.
Barnett told News On 6 he fired in self defense because he thought the process server was pulling out a weapon.
Investigators say the man was armed but never used his gun.
Barnett initially bonded out of jail, but was re-arrested the next day accused of writing social media posts that threatened a mass shooting at the University of Tulsa.
After that, to "ensure public safety," the judge ordered Barnett to be held without bond.
Barnett's attorneys have asked the judge several times to lower bond the but that has not happened.