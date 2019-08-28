American Airlines Announces 400 New Jobs Coming To Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - American Airlines has announced that more jobs will be coming to Tulsa.
The airline confirmed today that 400 new positions will be added with most being mechanics. Managing Director of Tulsa Maintenance Base Erik Olund made an announcement in a letter to staff.
"I'm excited to share with you that we will be adding more than 400 new positions, in many different skills, to support the work that will be transitioning to the base over the next several months. The positions will be in multiple areas based on future dock plans and projected needs, so our team can be trained, well-equipped, and ready for what comes our way," said Olund.
The new work will involve Airbus A321 aircraft as well as Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 aircraft. Mayor G.T. Bynum took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his excitement for the announcement.
This story will be updated with more details...