Tulsa Police Search For Man After School Goes Into Lockdown
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man they said assaulted a woman and caused a school to go into a lockdown, August 28.
Police said it happened at the Briarglen CAP Early Childhood Center after two parents got into an argument inside the school. At one point the argument turned violent and the man fled after allegedly assaulting the woman.
After that the building was put on a lockdown, according to officials.
"We want to make sure that children and our employees are incredibly safe and secure in the environment that they are in so we do practice those things," said Director of Marketing and Public Relations Rainey Talbot.
The school is made up of teacher that work with very young children. School officials said their lockdown was an efficient means of protection.